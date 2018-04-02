Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $229,000 in CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,900.08, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.98. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.81 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/17053-shares-in-cnh-industrial-nv-cnhi-purchased-by-two-sigma-securities-llc-updated-updated.html.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.