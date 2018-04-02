Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,600 Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 939,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after buying an additional 107,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 687,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,979,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 61,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3,974.2% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $191,533.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

