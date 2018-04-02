$189.90 Million in Sales Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will post $189.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the highest is $191.80 million. American Renal Associates reported sales of $177.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $189.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.00 million to $808.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $869.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $864.00 million to $875.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARA. Leerink Swann cut American Renal Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on American Renal Associates and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 490.5% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,191,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth $3,352,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

ARA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $678.61, a PE ratio of -82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

