189,100 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,293,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,431,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,883,000 after buying an additional 431,269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,329,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after buying an additional 1,556,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,705,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $21,853,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570,310.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $1,759,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,592 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,781. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $106.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,099.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

