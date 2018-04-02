1,974 Shares in Salesforce.com (CRM) Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce.com by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr downgraded Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.78 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce.com from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce.com from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.91.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. Salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $84,003.49, a PE ratio of 258.44, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total value of $115,172.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,278.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $519,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,371 shares of company stock worth $37,143,087. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1,974 Shares in Salesforce.com (CRM) Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/1974-shares-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm-acquired-by-newport-wealth-strategies-inc-updated-updated.html.

Salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.