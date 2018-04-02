$2.01 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.14. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.89.

In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $270,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $709,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) opened at $135.55 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,260.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

