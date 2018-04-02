$200.44 Million in Sales Expected for DDR Corp (DDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) to announce sales of $200.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.71 million and the lowest is $197.79 million. DDR reported sales of $230.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DDR will report full year sales of $200.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.30 million to $868.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $820.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $757.12 million to $884.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DDR.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.20 million. DDR had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. DDR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDR. ValuEngine lowered DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on DDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of DDR in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 377,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $2,731,876.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,754,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,705,439.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,316,039 shares of company stock worth $32,073,611 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DDR by 21,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,725,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in DDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,357,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,884,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DDR by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,769,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in DDR by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,869,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,890 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 6,391,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,705.86, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DDR has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. DDR’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

About DDR

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

