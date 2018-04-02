20,580 Shares in Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 208,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price target on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Meritor stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,833.63, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Meritor had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 208.74%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $4,062,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,443,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,826 shares of company stock worth $6,439,309. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

