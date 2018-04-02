21Vianet Group (VNET) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 4,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 593,645 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,647.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 339,884 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

