21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

VNET stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,030,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 371,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 4,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 593,645 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,647.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 339,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

