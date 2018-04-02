$222.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report $222.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.14 million and the highest is $226.44 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $198.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $222.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $863.07 million to $965.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $965.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $886.26 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $226.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 15.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 982,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,933. The firm has a market cap of $2,482.12, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

