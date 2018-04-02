Soapstone Management L.P. Takes $6.97 Million Position in Univar Inc (UNVR)

Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000. Univar accounts for about 4.9% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Univar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Univar by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNVR stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3,916.02, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dahlia Investments Pte. Ltd. sold 75,587 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $2,353,779.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,587 shares of company stock worth $2,914,052. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vertical Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Univar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

