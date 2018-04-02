22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,036,154 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 10,127,860 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,219,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 432,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XXII. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.35. 2,573,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,062. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a plant biotechnology company. The Company is focused on technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It is engaged in various activities, including research and development of less harmful or modified risk tobacco products and tobacco plant varieties; development of X-22, a smoking cessation aid consisting of very low nicotine (VLN) cigarettes; manufacture, marketing and distribution of its RED SUN and MAGIC cigarettes; production of SPECTRUM research cigarettes for the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA); contract manufacturing of third-party branded tobacco products, and research and development of plant varieties of hemp/cannabis, such as plants with low to no amounts of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), plants with high levels of cannabidiol (CBD), and other non-THC cannabinoids.

