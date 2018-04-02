$301.26 Million in Sales Expected for Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) to post $301.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dunkin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.30 million and the highest is $307.40 million. Dunkin’ Brands reported sales of $190.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $301.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dunkin’ Brands.

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Dunkin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dunkin’ Brands from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Dunkin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Dunkin’ Brands from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

DNKN traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. 1,032,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,593. The company has a market capitalization of $4,909.98, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Dunkin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a boost from Dunkin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Dunkin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.20%.

In other news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 205,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $12,755,343.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,007,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $830,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,459.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,581 shares of company stock worth $28,320,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin’ Brands Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

