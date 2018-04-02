$31.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post sales of $31.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $32.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $30.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year sales of $31.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $138.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $150.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $154.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMBH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ FMBH) traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 6,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.87, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.13. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 40.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 27.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

