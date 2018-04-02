3,154 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $218,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,363.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $52,750.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,922.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,622. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,888.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

