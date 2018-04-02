Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $226,000 in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray set a $67.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.24.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $23,297.53, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

