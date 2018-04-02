$324.20 Million in Sales Expected for Triton International Limited (TRTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) will report $324.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triton International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $324.49 million. Triton International reported sales of $265.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year sales of $324.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.26 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other Triton International news, President Simon R. Vernon sold 12,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,327 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,219,000 after buying an additional 770,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,343,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triton International (TRTN) traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 401,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,541. The company has a market cap of $2,405.42, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Triton International has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

