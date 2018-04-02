$33.82 Million in Sales Expected for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) to report $33.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Revolution Lighting Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.64 million to $34.00 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies posted sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Revolution Lighting Technologies will report full year sales of $33.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $168.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $197.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Revolution Lighting Technologies.

Get Revolution Lighting Technologies alerts:

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Revolution Lighting Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 238,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,929. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO James Depalma purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,095,000 shares of company stock worth $3,927,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 479.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,352 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,428,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC grew its position in Revolution Lighting Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,073,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 571,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$33.82 Million in Sales Expected for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (RVLT) This Quarter” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/33-82-million-in-sales-expected-for-revolution-lighting-technologies-inc-rvlt-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial grade light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional lighting fixtures. The Company operates in Lighting Products and Solutions (principally LED fixtures and lamps) segment. The Company’s products are used for outdoor and indoor applications, LED-based signage, channel-letter and contour lighting products, LED replacement lamps and commercial grade smart grid control systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.