$339.39 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc (WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) to report $339.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.60 million and the lowest is $337.40 million. WEX posted sales of $291.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $339.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $149.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $160.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $403,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $954,664.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,993,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,522,000 after buying an additional 468,452 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.9% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000.

NYSE:WEX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.52. 432,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,906. WEX has a one year low of $97.26 and a one year high of $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,739.67, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

