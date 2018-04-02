$34.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) to post sales of $34.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Meet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the highest is $34.20 million. The Meet Group reported sales of $20.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Meet Group will report full year sales of $34.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $143.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $172.00 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Meet Group.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.18 million. The Meet Group had a negative net margin of 51.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of The Meet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of The Meet Group from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Meet Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Meet Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Meet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Meet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in The Meet Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 104,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 2,100,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,767. The stock has a market cap of $150.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.31. The Meet Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc, offers a portfolio of mobile applications. The Company operates location-based social networks for meeting new people on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets, and on the Web that facilitate interactions among users, and helps users to connect and chat with each other.

