34,470 Shares in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:NORW) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:NORW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Global X Funds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Funds by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Global X Funds by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,639,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X Funds by 36,897.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,205,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NORW opened at $13.76 on Monday. Global X Funds has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

