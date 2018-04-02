Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo during the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Group raised Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255,643.08, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

