34,960 Shares in CVS Health (CVS) Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in CVS Health by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James Financial raised CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $62.21 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63,114.04, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/34960-shares-in-cvs-health-cvs-acquired-by-wealthstreet-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.