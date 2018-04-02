$390.55 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $390.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.91 million and the highest is $391.30 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $285.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $390.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of LFUS traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,462. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $226.33. The company has a market cap of $5,182.63, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $198,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total transaction of $1,792,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,289 shares of company stock worth $15,271,800 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 105,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

