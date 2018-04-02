3D Systems (DDD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vetr raised shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.44 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE:DDD opened at $11.59 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,319.66, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,204,133 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,610 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,807,983 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 2,697,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 996,768 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,058,191 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 433,595 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/3d-systems-ddd-neutral-rating-reiterated-at-piper-jaffray-companies-updated-updated.html.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.