3D Systems (DDD) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

DDD opened at $11.59 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.66, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,807,983 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,683 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 996,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

