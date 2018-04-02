3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in 3M by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $219.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130,724.16, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

