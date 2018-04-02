$428.91 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post sales of $428.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.08 million and the highest is $432.72 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $418.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $428.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Richard J. Howell sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $214,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $86,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

RRGB traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 174,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings.

