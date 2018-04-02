MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Stock

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,076,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,751 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 30.1% in the third quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLP opened at $52.63 on Monday. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.2986 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

