$452.74 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $452.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $435.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $452.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Cleveland Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.41 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 460,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,781. The company has a market capitalization of $16,236.42, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

