$457.71 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) will post $457.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $457.44 million and the highest is $457.98 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $422.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $457.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.79. 401,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,890. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5,840.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.07.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $10,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,378.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

