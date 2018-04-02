46,318 Shares in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. Apple comprises about 5.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 852.4% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Vetr cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.67. 8,197,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,136,176. Apple has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $851,317.94, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

