BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $455,000 Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel bought 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.61 per share, with a total value of $37,484.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,848.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,141 shares of company stock valued at $112,216 and sold 401,642 shares valued at $41,814,853. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,162.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

