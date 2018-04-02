MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Primerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo set a $102.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Primerica to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Primerica stock opened at $96.60 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,280.50, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Primerica had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $442.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccullough sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,583.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $1,770,883 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

