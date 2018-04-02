$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (UNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report $5.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.33 billion and the highest is $5.48 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $22.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.10. 5,206,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,761.96, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 69,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,562,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 277,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (UNP) This Quarter” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/5-38-billion-in-sales-expected-for-union-pacific-co-unp-this-quarter.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.