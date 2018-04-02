$5.97 Billion in Sales Expected for CenturyLink (CTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) will announce sales of $5.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CenturyLink’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the highest is $5.98 billion. CenturyLink reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenturyLink will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $23.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $23.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CenturyLink.

Get CenturyLink alerts:

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). CenturyLink had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised CenturyLink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on CenturyLink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in CenturyLink during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CenturyLink by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in CenturyLink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in CenturyLink by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in CenturyLink by 10,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTL opened at $16.43 on Monday. CenturyLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17,577.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

WARNING: “$5.97 Billion in Sales Expected for CenturyLink (CTL) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/5-97-billion-in-sales-expected-for-centurylink-ctl-this-quarter.html.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenturyLink (CTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenturyLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenturyLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.