Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Takes $2.38 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000. Intel makes up 0.4% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243,109.45, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $436,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Instinet upped their price objective on Intel to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.56 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

