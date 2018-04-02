540 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Purchased by Premia Global Advisors LLC

Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $263.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $232.51 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

