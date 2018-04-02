OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $352,000 in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 829.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK opened at $64.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

