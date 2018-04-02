6,391 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $214.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $162.74 and a 1-year high of $250.79. The company has a market capitalization of $207,079.89, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at $39,659,047.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

