$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Mediwound posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $650,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $2.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $9.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mediwound.

Several research firms recently commented on MDWD. ValuEngine cut shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mediwound has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mediwound by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 45,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,639. The firm has a market cap of $112.25, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.15. Mediwound has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

