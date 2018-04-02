HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in State Street by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 311,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 24.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $334,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $1,108,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 33,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,445,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,169 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $99.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,666.04, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $120.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/6685-shares-in-state-street-corp-stt-purchased-by-hbk-sorce-advisory-llc-updated-updated.html.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.