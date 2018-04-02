$67.14 Billion in Sales Expected for ExxonMobil (XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) will post sales of $67.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ExxonMobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.07 billion and the highest is $75.00 billion. ExxonMobil reported sales of $63.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExxonMobil will report full year sales of $67.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.20 billion to $304.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $266.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $210.27 billion to $301.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Vetr raised ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC raised ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.60 to $82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

ExxonMobil stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 2,779,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,493,833. The stock has a market cap of $316,157.03, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. raised its position in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

