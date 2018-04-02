68,830 Shares in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Regis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regis by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regis alerts:

In related news, Director David Patrick Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,345.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGS opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Regis had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/68830-shares-in-regis-co-rgs-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.