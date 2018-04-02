$692.68 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings (CPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) will post $692.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $702.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.75 million. Copa posted sales of $616.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $692.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS set a $121.00 target price on shares of Copa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:CPA opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,418.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Copa has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $141.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Copa by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 569,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,938,000 after acquiring an additional 56,862 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Copa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 112,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

