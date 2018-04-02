7,000 Shares in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Acquired by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Quanta Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,281.14, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

