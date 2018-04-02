Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 740,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,496,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 431,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,132,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,700,000 after acquiring an additional 518,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $6,387.49, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.29 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 6.81%. equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

