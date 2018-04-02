Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $579,000 Position in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,671,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

InterDigital stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,548.57, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

