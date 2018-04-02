Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 800,000 HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of HRPT Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HRPT Properties Trust by 15,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of HRPT Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRPT Properties Trust stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,816.21, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.04. HRPT Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a current ratio of 39.45.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.40). HRPT Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.03 million. equities research analysts expect that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRPT Properties Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

